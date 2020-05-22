Has anyone else noticed that Democratic governors of mainly blue states have shut down our economy, achieving their political goals? They have even changed primary election dates, as Kentucky to June 23, even while predicting a COVID-19 resurgence in the coming months. Closed down and singled out gun stores in particular. Now, thanks to brilliant foresight, Kentuckians thrown onto unemployment rolls face the total loss of benefits by mid-summer.
The federal House of Representatives, Democrat-led, is proposing another ill-timed and bloated stimulus bill of $4 trillion on top of the trillions of dollars that have already been spent in the effort to mitigate damage done to our national economy and the expansion of our national debt. Included within the $4 trillion Democrat poison-pill bill are gun-control measures and other political, money-squandering pet Democrat projects.
President Donald Trump's flourishing American economy is being trashed completely because of a Chinese virus and Democratic dictator policies that might ultimately lead to a complete economic collapse. Printing more money only leads to hyperinflation and depression. China now holds most of our national debt, which we can barely pay the interest on.
Even though I and my household are at high risk of death from COVID-19, America must go back to work! All Americans at risk must protect themselves, as best we can. If America's economy fails, we all fail and the consequences will be catastrophic. Conditions like malnutrition, starvation, preventable deaths, bodies in the streets and soaring crime rates could be the new face of America.
Gerald Keyser
Alvaton
