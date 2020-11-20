Now that the election is over, I thought it would be interesting to look at how many Christians balanced their religious convictions with their political loyalties.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” But many Christians didn’t seem very poor in spirit. In fact, they appeared to savor working themselves into a frenzy.
Jesus said, “Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Yet many Christians seemed irrationally sympathetic to a man who thinks mourning is a sign of weakness.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” But many Christians enthusiastically embraced a man who epitomizes the polar opposite of meek.
Jesus said, “Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.” Yet many Christians were quick to vigorously defend a man who sees righteousness as a subjective bargaining chip.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” But many Christians steadfastly idolized a man who thinks nothing of destroying the lives of those who simply disagree with him.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” Yet many Christians unabashedly stood behind a man who treats the Ten Commandments like a bingo card.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” But many Christians had no difficulty supporting a man whose entire strategy is to sow conflict through demeaning, denigrating and dehumanizing his opponents.
Jesus said, “Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Yet many Christians backed the persecutor instead of the persecuted.
“If you don't behave as you believe,” Fulton J. Sheen once noted, “you will end by believing as you behave.”
Aaron Hughey
Bowling Green
