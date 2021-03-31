I have lived in my home for 20 years. Since the smart meters have replaced the old style, I have been experiencing much larger power bills each month.
Last year, a new energy efficient HVAC system was installed in my house. Since then, my power bill has doubled and more. No increase has been approved per the WRECC.
I realize we had a frigid winter, but not enough so to cause a double or more power bill for my home. My art studio is on a separate meter and the same has occurred.
My belief is that smart meters log spikes in the supplied power are logged on as power used by the customer. This would make sense as I have not increased my demand.
I lowered my thermostat settings for both buildings and the doors are only open and shut a couple times per day as a norm.
Are the smart meters a subtle ploy for all to go onto solar panels or windmills power generation? I realize the power grid is old and requires a lot of upgrading in the near future.
Texas brownouts and blackouts experienced a short time ago should serve as proof of reliability with solar and wind power.
It is getting too expensive to stay connected to the power grid. I am currently reviewing possible alternative(s) to a power company. Now natural gas might be the answer.
Tesla had a plan of free DC power for all. Edison got the funding and Tesla did not as there was too much money to be made from the people. The rest is history.
I am writing my state representatives about the smart meters and if they are required to use by law or power company convenience and added charges to their customers.
I am not the only customer that is wondering why their power bill is now so high. When I find an alternate, I will inform everyone.
Ken Blanton
Richardsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.