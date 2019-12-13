As a criminology and psychology major at Western Kentucky University, I can provide a useful perspective on the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana.
People began to believe it leads to head, neck and lung cancer like tobacco use. This belief was proven wrong when scientists did real research on marijuana. Studies have shown that marijuana actually works as a cancer preventer and people who use marijuana regularly develop these cancers at the same rate as people who do not smoke at all. However, when this was proven, prohibitionist laws blocked the possibility of further research. Prohibitionist laws also foster an illegal marijuana market that benefits organized crime, drug cartels and gangs.
If there is a safe, legal marketplaces for marijuana, there wouldn’t be nearly as many people hurt in the process of accessing marijuana and people wouldn’t have to deal with shady drug dealers in the process. Prohibitionist laws also waste billions of dollars criminalizing marijuana users, even for low-level offenses. There are multiple prisons filled with people who were otherwise law-abiding citizens.
A serious problem we have as a country is overflowing our prisons – this could seriously decrease that population. And the market for marijuana is a fast-growing industry that makes about $35 billion annually. This just shows how well Kentucky could benefit from the legalization of marijuana.
In 2018, Kentucky considered bills that would legalize adult-use marijuana along with 20 other states. Kentucky is one of 17 states where medical marijuana is illegal. Kentucky should legalize medical and recreational marijuana for the reasons I listed above. Kentucky should repeal the ban on marijuana and accept these changes that could seriously benefit us.
Ashlynn Shane
Evansville, Ind.
