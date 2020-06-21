I continue to receive messages of support for re-establishing curbside recycling in Warren County. It is encouraging that our community still supports recycling after nearly 25 years. But this cannot change the damning realities of the times.
Recycling cannot exist solely as a communitywide pastime, feel-good activity. It is dependent upon the needs of business and the economic conditions wherein both exist.
Ideally, recycling caters to manufacturers.
Recyclable "feedstock" - old material marketed for making new products - has at least been competitive in the past with new or "raw" materials to manufacturers in their making of new products. That's no longer the normal.
Few manufacturers want your recyclables and their reasons have virtually zip to do with local collection programs. For the most part, manufacturers are finding it easier and cheaper to buy less contaminated, raw materials from which to make their products and packaging.
Unfortunately, that leaves you or someone else stuck with their old stuff.
Consumers have the power to be heard.
Savvy citizens can do their part by participating in the "Three R's" - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle - and instituting a fourth "R" as a powerful protest tool: REFUSE!
Let manufacturers know that you can and will refuse to purchase or accept products containing excessive amounts of packaging with little to no recycled content. Ask your store owner to offer an alternative – or order it online.
Congress is only starting to talk about it, but we can immediately insist that manufacturers – not cash-strapped local governments and recyclers – be responsible for recovering and reusing their old materials. In this upended, domestic and global economy, it would be welcome if product makers – not you – subsidized local recycling programs!
Any new recycling programs in the coming year remain to be seen. However, please continue to support recycling whenever you have the opportunity.
Stan Reagan
Bowling Green
- Editor's note: Reagan is the Warren County environmental planning and assistance coordinator.
