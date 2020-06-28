The letter in Sunday's Daily News ("Recycling effort faces new reality") gives an accurate description of the issues facing recycling today. Unfortunately, the suggested remedy does not mention any of the resulting consequences.
The letter writer, Mr. Stan Reagan, would have manufacturers cover the cost of the recycling program. The manufacturers would pay to gather and transport the recyclable material from the consumer back to the manufacturing facility. This would definitely increase the cost of doing business for the manufacturers since this would take the place of cheaper material that is used now. It was not made clear how businesses would be forced to do this, but government mandates might be required.
Why would this be good? Mr. Reagan claims that " ... it would be welcome if product makers – not you – subsidized local recycling programs!" Well! In the real world when the cost of business goes up in one area, like raw materials, it must be reduced in another, like employee wages, or else the cost of the final product must increase.
Mr. Reagan certainly has the right to petition his elected officials to craft legislation that will impose economic burdens on "product makers," and indeed he can encourage others to join him. It is, however, wrong to claim that the consumer will not bear the cost of these actions.
David King
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.