"The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerated the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than the democratic state itself. That in its essence is fascism: ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or any controlling private power."
– Franklin Delano Roosevelt
I would caution the Senate to study German history – how the people were taught to fear socialism, distrust the news, hate the government and despise a group of people, thereby putting fascism into power.
Sinclair Lewis warned us of the danger in his 1935 book "It Can't Happen Here" – The hell it can’t.
My new year's prediction:
Reagan killed the Republican Party for me. Another four years of a wealthy (not billionaire) moron will kill the party for all U.S., if not the U.S. itself.
Jim R. Duffer
Park City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.