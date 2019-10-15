I am a Democrat, always was and always will be. I want no confusion about that, because this letter is about saving the Republican Party.
I've written before about growing up in a time where both parties were respected. My father taught us that both parties had the future of America and its people as their chief interest. Each party just went about it in a different way.
I am urging you to vote and get rid of Bevin, Trump and McConnell. I realize that would mean a Democrat would be in those positions.
The Republican Party needs to be restored to a party of decency and American values. I believe that balance in the American political system is a good thing. The Republican Party can never return to its previous status with Bevin, Trump and McConnell at its helm. Trump has total disregard for America, unless it benefits him.
McConnell is more intelligent, but is undermining the American system of government for his own benefit. Any activity in Congress must benefit him or his party, the American people are way down on the list.
Bevin is not a Kentuckian. He constantly reminds us that he is an outsider, and with the way he talks about hard working people, I believe him. Calling teachers names and trying to steal their pensions is nothing a true Kentuckian would do.
Republicans need to take their party back, by cleaning house, and that just may mean electing Democrats. There will be plenty of decent, true Republicans that will step up and lead the Republican Party back to respectability. I believe there are intelligent Republicans who want their party to be great again. Give them a chance to lead.
Anna Sue Heller
Bowling Green
