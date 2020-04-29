After reading Peter Connolly's letter ("Trump should be held accountable for failed virus response," Mailbox, April 22), I realize we no longer have a two-party system.
We now only have a Republican Party. What is known as the Democratic Party is nothing more than an anti-American group of socialists and activists. Democrats fit into a category of groups such as: Antifa, Muslim Brotherhood, Black Panthers, KKK, LGBT, CNN, MSNBC, etc. Democrats are radical, unpatriotic protesters sworn to resisting President Donald Trump at all costs. If there were any truth to what Mr. Connolly is saying about Trump dismantling our emergency response system, then every dimwitted liberal reporter in the daily press conferences would have nailed the president on it on day one. Wait!
Is it possible that Mr. Connolly is the only person to know what Trump has done? Wow, sir! Please call Jim Acosta and the other bobble-headed reporters so they can “call Trump out” for his errors. “Hold him accountable” is the liberal talking point of the day. Did you hold Hillary Clinton and Obama accountable for Benghazi?
Did you hold Obama accountable for having the IRS target Christian and conservative organizations? Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic as a means of trying to make Trump look bad. Each question asked by reporters is intended to try and stump the president into a “gotcha” moment. The media try to cast a dim light while Trump gives hope. Could you imagine Joe Biden in one of the press conferences? Only CNN reporters would be allowed and each question would have to be submitted in advance in order for Joe to prepare an answer.
I thank our president for working tirelessly to help our great country recover from this disaster. He loves America and the Democrats hate it.
Democrats would rather see Trump fail than America win.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.