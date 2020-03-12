As a resident of Glen Lily Road, I am deeply concerned about the proposed PowerPlex Park track at a city-owned former landfill site.
I understand the city of Bowling Green is within its rights to lease this property. However, I do believe that the citizens who live in this area should have been informed. Was this because this property is within the county area so none of the city-elected officials need worry since we have no voice in the city elections? The residents of this area came together Monday, March 2, to discuss this proposal and I commend Brian Nash as the only elected city official for his attendance.
According to the Daily News article on the motorsports park, the owners are calling it a “Disneyland of motorsports” with attendance of 20,000. Think about that many cars, trucks, SUVs and, yes, semi-trucks trying to access this area where the roads are not divided and some are no bigger than a one-way street. I actually drove my small SUV down Price Chapel Road on Sunday, where I met a regular-size pickup truck that graciously pulled over and stopped so I could proceed.
How would emergency services get through to that venue or a resident in the area who is in need of assistance? The residents should not be held captive in our homes because of the traffic nightmare this will create. Another area of concern is the proposed shower and campground facilities where no sewer lines exist. Just how do you build a septic tank to handle that capacity? What is the environmental impact when the landfill fill site is breached?
To the handful of supporters that were in attendance, your rude and obnoxious treatment of the citizens in this area was another reason I could never support this venue.
Shirley Jones
Bowling Green
