Resident has ‘enough’ of WBKO app
On Jan. 1, I tuned in to watch WBKO’s “Midday” program on its livestreaming app. Instead of “Midday,” I was met with an onslaught of commercials advertising Lion’s Den sex toys.
These commercials didn’t play just once, but they seemed to be in a perpetual loop. I had to watch two lesbians getting it on in a library three times. I saw a couple in the aftermath of having sex on their kitchen table during dinner twice, as well as a lady emerging from her car after a supposed “joy ride.”
Finally, I said “Enough!” and turned WBKO off.
I immediately contacted WBKO regarding this outrage and requested a conversation with management. In my communication, I promised that if I wasn’t contacted, I would write a letter to the editor.
Well, Wednesday, in the midst of a national crisis, I tuned in once again to WBKO’s “Midday.” And guess what! The Lion’s Den commercials were airing, lesbians and all.
I promised that I would write and so I am writing in order that those who support WBKO through their advertising dollars, viewership, etc. can know that WBKO and its parent company Gray Television are accepting advertising dollars by airing soft porn ads at 11 a.m. WBKO/Gray Television, I’m still waiting. And, I’m turning off WBKO.
Polly Moore
Bowling Green
