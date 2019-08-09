In recent days, we laid to rest a beautiful lady and friend. I want to commend the people of Bowling Green – they stopped and pulled over, every one of them, for the funeral possession en route to the cemetery.
Even though it is a law very few abide by, citizens of Bowling Green did. So very respectful and they need to know we appreciated it.
Thank you, Bowling Green.
Beverly Lewis
Bowling Green
