COVID-19 broke into the new decade as an unwelcome visitor with deadly intentions. We are going to emerge from it stronger or weaker for it, and to me the only path to stronger is all together or not at all.
I long to listen to a respectful exchange of ideas. Instead, we are subjected to 24/7 vitriol.
We are ALL part of it.
I recall Republicans and Democrats who worked across the aisles: people who had not lost a sense of humor, friendship and a vision that the country depended on them to do the right thing. Another planet?
The fact is that we all share similar concerns. Let’s submit ideas to the Daily News about what we’d like in our next mayor and city commissioners. All politics are local, right? After I share what I hope for, submit a letter to the editor about what you hope for in the candidates.
• A mayor who leads, not just manages, has a vision, and is regularly in touch with us.
• Leaders committed to reducing Bowling Green’s poverty rate of 27.5%?
• Leaders who are responsive to the needs of the whole community.
• Leaders who represent the diversity of representation in Bowling Green's population.
• Leaders who will help youth in our community work toward career paths into jobs here.
• Leaders who support transition to renewable energy which is now cheaper than oil and gas.
• Leaders who support small businesses by providing startup and innovation grants.
OK, it’s your turn. Rule: No vitriol.
We’ll make it out of the pandemic all together, or not at all! God bless all of you.
Susan Feathers
Bowling Green
