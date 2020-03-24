I am a retail worker.
I have been forced into the front line of coronavirus. The likelihood that I will contract coronavirus is extremely high. Considering that it doesn’t always show symptoms right away and that symptoms mimic a cold and common allergies – which I suffer from regularly in the spring – I may not even know that I’m carrying coronavirus. I heard somewhere that there was a weeklong latency where you can give it to other people before you show symptoms yourself.
Right now, due to the pandemic panic, I come into contact with more than 100 people a day. I have handled every single piece of merchandise inside the store. (No, that is not an exaggeration as we just prepared for and then cleaned up from a store inventory.) In some cases I have helped you to your car or to the register with this merchandise. I have been bumped into, pushed aside and close talked at all day for the past week.
If I had coronavirus I would have infected well over 500 people.
I have gotten absolutely no hazard compensation for being forced onto the front line and exposed to coronavirus on a mind-blowingly large scale. I cannot go see my parents because both of them are immune compromised. I’m being asked to work more and harder than before. I’m afraid that when I stock the shelves I may be attacked so I had to start carrying mace. I’m afraid of all of you, because you’re all potential carriers.
Shut it down before you start killing the people who are selling you food. My life is worth more than your toilet paper.
Melinda Malin
Bowling Green
