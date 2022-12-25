Abundant sunshine. High 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 25, 2022 @ 11:44 am
We all know how fast Bowling Green is growing.
Traffic congestion is no longer only at the end of the workday or weekends. When Western Kentucky University is in session, that adds another 15-20,000 drivers (many of which are confused).
So my question is why on earth are two-lane streets and thoroughfares being narrowed down to one lane? Almost never used bike paths are not a reasonable reason for this.
In conversations with others, I have not found a single person who thinks this idea makes any sense.
For example, Adams Street and Kentucky Street near campus are constricting and confusing to drivers.
All drivers, but especially those new to town, can be seen struggling to know which lane they need to be in. This causes drivers to rush and sometimes race to change lanes.
State Street near the square is also very confusing from there to the bypass.
In some instances, such as River Road (formerly Old Louisville Road), there seems to be no logical reason for the narrowing.
So instead of aiding in traffic flow and safety the city and state seem determined to create congestion.
Forcing drivers leaving businesses on Scottsville Road to turn right is also an unnecessary and frustrating decision. They then have to search for a turnaround spot.
My last point is the actual creation of U-turn points on 231 and Russellville Road.
All my adult life, I have been warned about the dangers of U-turns. At least one semi-truck has already been T-boned attempting a U-turn.
Common sense decision-making seems to be in short supply concerning the traffic flow in our city.
By the way, Evansville, Ind., has lane designations signs over head rather than arrows on pavement. Very helpful!
Phil Mitchell
Bowling Green
