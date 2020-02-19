I, for one, am neither inspired nor impressed by Mitt Romney. In fact, days before the Democrat impeachment hoax came to an end, I sent Romney an email to let him know how sorry I was that I ever wasted my time voting for him.
Let's not forget who he really is: a guy that put the family pet on the hood of a car, beat up a classmate, caused a woman to lose her health care and die of cancer, didn't pay any taxes for 10 years and maintained binders full of women.
All of this is hardly canceled out by his gutless vote that was not so much to please God but to please Joy Behar and the rest of the Democrat left that he is so desperate to curry favor with now. He is no hero, just a never Trumper hiding behind his idiot Twitter moniker, Pierre Delecto.
Barb Hayes
Bowling Green
