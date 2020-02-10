Mitt Romney demonstrated courage by standing up against his own party with his vote in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. By being the only Republican senator to vote for removing the president, he put his country above party and showed that no person is above the law. George Washington warned in his Farewell Address about the dangers of partisan politics. Romney demonstrated why our Founding Fathers gave senators the power to remove the president if there was an abuse of power.
In Romney's own words, "What the president did was a flagrant assault on our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive violation of one's oath of office." Romney said this was the most difficult decision he ever faced as he had the task of judging the president, someone he voted with 80 percent of the time. But Romney showed courage when he put his promise before God to apply impartial justice to put his political biases aside when he stated, "Were I to ignore the evidence that has been presented and disregard what I believe my oath and the Constitution demands of me, it would expose my character to history's rebuke and the censure of my own conscience."
As Romney correctly predicted, he has been vehemently denounced by members of his own party and the president. Romney showed courage when he was one of the few Republican voices who called to hear testimony from witnesses even when his peers refused. As a teacher of AP U.S. History and Presidential Politics for 26 years and as a registered Independent, I am glad to know there are still politicians, like Romney, who serve as role models who will uphold the law and lead with moral clarity by their words and actions.
Dennis Jenkins
Bowling Green
