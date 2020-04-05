I will miss the Saturday edition of the Daily News, but when I was a paper boy in the 1950s, there was no Saturday paper.
I used Saturday mornings to collect the weekly 30 cents that the paper cost. In the afternoon, I would spend most of my profits at the movies and the dime store. Even now, when I went out to get my Saturday paper from the little red box, it felt strange.
I have been a fan of the Park City, as we still call it at our house, all these years and enjoy it immensely. Keep up the good work. It is greatly appreciated.
Algie Ray Smith
Russellville
