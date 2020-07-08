David Brian Moore was a valued member of BGHS Class of 1976. Sadly, he passed away on March 17.
David was a running back on the BGHS football team (setting school records); a sprinter on the track team (setting school records); and he graduated in the top five scholars in the 1976 class of 365 students. He was personable, generous, soft spoken, humble and liked by all. He always represented Bowling Green High School in the best possible manner.
David found his calling in practicing medicine; however, his own health declined over time until his death in 2020. He left behind two sons and his wife, Patricia.
We, the BGHS Class of 1976, wish to honor David by creating a college scholarship in his name.
If you wish to contribute to this fund honoring David Moore, you may send a check to:
Mr. Jeff Harron
Chief Financial Officer
Bowling Green Independent School District
1211 Center Street
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Attn: School Foundation Accounts
Please be sure to write “David Moore Scholarship” in the lower left corner on the Memo line of your check.
Thank you for your consideration of this very special honor to David Moore.
Mark Johnson
Charles “Buzz” English
Bowling Green
