On Tuesday, I made a decision. I was plagued with the same dilemma that many parents across our state found themselves with: Should we send our children to school?
From my understanding, a threat was made against Kentucky schools on an online gaming site. Once authorities were notified about it, they reached out to the schools and, in turn, the schools alerted parents. The letter that I received from our superintendent claimed that it was not a credible threat and that we parents should know that the schools would have increased security in place as a precaution.
After reading this letter, I discussed the threat with my husband. We were on the fence about what to do. We trust the school that our girls go to. We trust our local sheriff's department. But when it comes to the safety of my children, everything changes. You see, I know what a child's body looks like when a bullet has ripped through it. I have friends who have lived through school and mass shootings. When I woke up that morning and went in to wake up my daughters, I just knew.
When I saw their little sleeping faces, I asked myself if I wanted to potentially live through another lengthy hospital stay? See another small body shattered by a bullet? Have to potentially plan a child's funeral? I knew the answer to each question was a big, fat NO. So I made the decision to keep my girls home and let them continue sleeping. Many parents may not agree with my choice, but unless or until you have lived through the trauma of gun violence, we can't have that discussion.
Anytime a threat is made – even a non-credible one – my children will stay at home where I know they will be safe.
Haley Rinehart
Bowling Green
