Doing the right thing is always right.
I have a Little Free Library in front of my house where neighbors and anyone is welcome to get a book or leave a book. The goal of The Little Free Library (www.littlefreelibrary.org) is to foster community relationships and spread the love of reading. Neighborhoods with Little Free Libraries feel friendlier. With the Safer At Home initiative, more people are enjoying the Little Free Library and I have met some very nice people (at a proper distance). Our neighborhood is more neighborly.
When the charity shops closed, I decided to put two tables next to the Little Free Library so that others can have the things I would normally donate. I put toys, clothes, glassware, trinkets and placed a sign “free stuff. Please leave the table." I felt like I was giving back to my community, promoting kindness, and being neighborly. I’ve been putting things out for the past month and it has gone well. Most things are gone in a few hours. Folks walking by have made positive comments.
Then, on a recent night, someone stole one of the tables. This one person’s act of selfishness and theft has undermined the goodwill and community building.
One person can make a difference, good or bad. Each person has influence. Let’s use our influence for good and doing the right thing.
Victoria Golden-Thompson
Bowling Green
