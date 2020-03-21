I was furious when I received information about how the Senate was withholding the actuarial recommended contribution money from the budget unless teachers agreed to stop fighting Senate attempts to place new hires in an actuarially unsound pension system.
Let me tell you what educators and school staff have done this week. We are feeding families not only lunch, but providing food for breakfast for the next morning – over 15,000 meals have been served since Monday. We are not only providing packets of work for our students to practice skills already learned, but teaching ourselves new technology to bring new instruction to our students during this time away. We are making phone calls to reassure our students we are here for them. We are having meetings virtually to promote and model positive social distancing while maintaining timelines and services for our students.
We are fielding questions about technology and NTI packets from families to ensure everyone can take advantage of the things we post. We have been on the phone with families concerned about paying their bills, feeding their families, losing their jobs and reassuring students while teaching them coping skills and strategies. I even made a video on hand washing to reinforce that behavior at home.
How dare the Senate disrespect the hard work that I and others have done for our kids and communities in this crisis by trying to twist our arms with threats of under-funding our pensions. It is time to stop playing politics and provide some help to Kentucky during this critical juncture. There are already districts in Kentucky that have long term subs, provisional or probationary teachers in their classrooms and a shortage of teachers in my field. With an increased emphasis in serving students at-risk and increasing preschool eligibility, staffing those classrooms should be paramount. Your educators are tired.
Jennifer Hawkins
Bowling Green
