Someone needs to travel to Washington to remind the Senate why it is there.
Some, including President Donald Trump, have the impression that senators exist to unquestioningly support the political party to which the POTUS is a member in every manner, regardless of their individual opinions (which, additionally, should not be spoken out loud if oppositional to any presidential act/decision).
"Republicans have to get tough and fight this impeachment thing." In other words, right can only be right if their highest-ranking member says it is right and wrong only, again, if he/she says it's wrong. This would seem to indicate that sometime in the past, when I was not paying attention, must have rewritten the senatorial syllabus to read that their responsibility is to be a POTUS parrot; a dummy for the presidential ventriloquist.
Purple is not permissible.
Both houses of Congress, regardless of the issue, vote the party line; they are dutifully doing as they are told (and money does talk).
This is not why I thought we put them there; if it was, any one of us, or any other primate for that matter, could take a seat and do just as "good" a job. These professional politicians might as well just leave their brains in their easy chair at home since they have no compunction to critically look at an issue and make a decision based upon the merits of the information available. They dis it outright when their king tells them to. They have abandoned all pretense of principle.
So go ahead, Washington, be a bunch of lackeys. I don't want you all to feel guilty for all the heart attacks that you would be responsible for if you started caring more about your country than your donkeys and elephants.
Daffy Duck said it best: They're despicable.
Gary Verst
Bowling Green
