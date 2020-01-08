Eric Wheeler is once again spouting his usual claptrap about Democrats and Republicans ("Democratic Party, Christianity simply don't mix," Mailbox, Dec. 31).
His letter says you cannot be a good Christian if you are a Democrat. I say to be a good Christian you should love your neighbor and forgive them for what they say and do – no matter how misguided they may be, even if they are a Republican. I believe it is hypocritical to blame only the Democrats for this country's problems. Both Democrats and Republicans should put aside their partisan feelings and join together to work on the problems our country has.
He should also remember the issues he brought up in his letter were voted on and passed by both parties, so he can't blame everything on the Democrats. Also, the number of things he finds to be immoral is mind-boggling. Isn't it just as immoral to spend billions of dollars for a wall while people in this country go hungry, are homeless or suffer in pain because they don't have medical insurance? It's immoral to rip children out of their parents' arms and shove them into barely livable facilities, not knowing if they will ever see each other again, all because their parents wanted the same things every American has simply by the virtue of being born in the U.S.
One of the best preachers I ever heard sermonized that you cannot sin, go to church to repent your sin and then go out to sin again and expect God to keep forgiving you. I believe when you die you will be judged on your actions and what is in your heart. As for our President Donald Trump, New York voting records listed him as a Democrat at one time, before it became more advantageous to become a Republican.
God Bless America.
Sally Thomas
Russellville
