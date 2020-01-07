To many people, my question may seem trivial, and radical environmentalists will usually respond, “What, does Mr. Schwab not care about the environment?” Or the other response is usually, “Mr. Schwab wants to trash the planet!” Neither of those responses are correct.
Recently I heard a public service announcement on radio about picking up your pet's waste, because the rain causes their waste to eventually go into the streams and rivers, and the fish object to the pollution entering their environment.
Like anyone else, I don’t want to step on waste, but the PSA is quite childish! How did the “fish” like it when the early U.S. was populated by between 60 and 100 million buffalo. I assure you, the Native Americans didn’t spend their days cleaning up the plains, and all that waste didn’t destroy the “fish!" Go back further in time – in one day a dinosaur might leave more waste behind than my dog will produce in his lifetime.
As I see it, the real waste is taxpayer money being spent on PSAs that are "full of it." There are real problems out there that should be addressed. But, instead, the powers to be erode the public’s faith that they can do anything meaningful by presenting this silly stuff to us. Time to cut this crap out.
Edmond V. Schwab Sr.
Woodburn
