Well, if we don’t have another uneducated liberal sounding off on our great president.
Mr. McFarland ("McConnell, Paul must take impeachment trial seriously," Mailbox, Jan. 26), let me educate you, sir. You dislike President Donald Trump’s global warming policy. News flash – God is in charge of the environment. That settles that. Environmental protections bother you. Because of the job-crippling regulations of former President Barack Obama lifted by Trump, the U.S. economy is roaring. We are now an exporter of gas and oil. That settles that. Tax cuts for the rich. Those tax cuts created hundreds of thousands of jobs for the poor.
The opposite effect would be to let the government keep that money and give it out in the form of welfare to the poor. They are better off working. That settles that. National debt? You were silent when your champion Obama doubled the debt in eight years on mostly welfare. Now you complain about Trump making the American military strong, building up business, etc. You lose on hypocrisy, sir. That settles that.
Finally, you are concerned about “suffering refugees.” All refugees are welcome. We just have to have them come here legally. Got it? Good!
In summary, Mr. McFarland, you are just another left-winger blinded by social ideology. You want a fair trial for our president in the Senate, but supported a kangaroo court indictment in the House. How pathetic and hypocritical are you, sir? Trump wasn’t allowed an attorney present in the House, couldn’t call his own witnesses, couldn’t cross-examine the hand-picked Democrat actors (I mean witnesses).
Yes, you deserve a “fair” trial, sir. How does it feel to have no control over the Senate? Good news though – you will be rid of Trump in five years.
I heard Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are considering a 2024 run. Let’s hope so!
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
