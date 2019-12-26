“God, I thank you that I am not like other people – robbers, evildoers, adulterers – or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.”
It was drilled into me – pretty much from birth – that pride is a sin. Specifically, I was taught that:
To have pride in your possessions is a sin.
To have pride in your appearance is a sin.
To have pride in your popularity is a sin.
To have pride in your education is a sin.
To have pride in your job is a sin.
To have pride in your abilities is a sin.
In short, to have pride in anything you have accomplished is a sin.
Many of you have heard this sermon more than once; a few probably even said "Amen" – either silently or out loud – as you were reading.
But what a lot of people don’t realize is that pride can also extend to other areas of life.
Consider the following:
To have pride in overcoming your circumstances in life is still pride – and pride is a sin.
To have pride in your knowledge of the Scriptures is still pride – and pride is a sin.
To have pride in what you tithe is still pride – and pride is a sin.
To have pride in your ability as a preacher is still pride – and pride is a sin.
To have pride in the number of people you have saved is still pride – and pride is a sin.
In short, to have pride in how devout you are is still pride – and pride is a sin.
“But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’ ”
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
