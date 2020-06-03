While watching all the talking heads who have dominated the various “news” channels over the past few days, it occurred to me that a lot of people who don’t see themselves as racists probably are.
You can obviously be a racist who is fully aware of your prejudices; but you can also be a racist who is oblivious to your own ignorance.
So, if you’ve ever wondered what racism is – or if you might be a racist – I thought I’d provide a short guide to help with your self-reflection.
Racism is when you blindly believe what you have been taught.
Racism is when you don’t acknowledge the advantages you have clearly been given.
Racism is when you ignore cultural differences when you interact with others.
Racism is when you see injustice, but simply don’t want to get involved.
Racism is when you make an assumption about someone’s intent based on their appearance.
Racism is when you use the phrase “those people” to refer to human beings who do not share your ethnic heritage, political orientation or religious ideology.
Racism is when you feel you can use the same language members of a group use when communicating with each other even though you are not a member of the group.
Racism is when you think calling yourself “color-blind” means you are not biased.
Racism is when you say you never personally enslaved anyone, so “don’t blame me.”
Racism is when you suggest the way for people to overcome oppression is just to work harder.
Racism is when you claim you can’t be a racist because some of your best friends are (fill in the blank).
Racism is when you announce, “I’m not a racist, but … "
Overcoming racism begins when you are honest with yourself and want to do better.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
