I think we would all agree that it is important to send people to Washington who possess some rudimentary level of intellectual capacity.
After all, running the country is a big responsibility and it would arguably be to everyone’s benefit if our elected officials had a clue about how to do their jobs.
Far be it for me to suggest I know what makes a person smart. After all, last time I checked, God did not grant me any insights into reality. He spared everyone else. On the flip side, however, I have occasionally observed characteristics that seem to signify a conspicuous lack of cerebral horsepower.
If, for example, if a person has ever filed for bankruptcy, it should be fairly obvious they are lacking in financial aptitude. In fact, some researchers have found that you can subtract 10 points from a person’s IQ for each time they had to take the Chapter 11 walk of shame. This is obviously not good if you are entrusted with other peoples’ money.
Second, and many readers may not know this, but those self-tanning bronzers that seem to be so popular with the narcissistic crowd these days have also been linked to lower brain wattage. As such, when you run across anyone with an unnatural orange glow, you should probably make a mental note that you may not be dealing with the sharpest tool in the shed.
Finally, studies have confirmed that people who tend to yell, scowl, frown or make disparaging gestures are often significantly below the mean when it comes to overall cognitive functioning. So be on the lookout for those folks.
We all want to see more qualified people elected to political office. We can start by keeping these surefire indicators in mind when we head into the voting booth.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
