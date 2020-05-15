I write in response to the April 29 article “Local lawmakers look back at unique challenges of latest session,” in which Rep. Patti Minter is quoted: “There is zero cases of vote fraud, as Secretary of State Michael Adams said himself in testimony.” This is simply untrue and a misquote of me. I have laid out these recent examples, among others:
- A 2011 federal prosecution of vote fraud in Monroe County resulted in 10 criminal convictions.
- In 2012 in Floyd County, a mayor engaged in vote fraud and was sentenced to 90 months in prison.
- In 2013 in Clay County, 8 prominent political figures pleaded guilty in a vote fraud racketeering case.
- A 2014 election in Magoffin County was thrown out by a judge because there was so much vote fraud.
I’m proud of my efforts making it easier to vote, but because vote fraud is not a myth, I’m also proud of my efforts making it harder to cheat.
Michael G. Adams
Kentucky secretary of state
Frankfort
