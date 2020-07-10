Eliminate history from school and university curricula. Take down all statues and put them in civilian-funded museums. Close all public museums, national parks, national monuments, national historic sites and the like. That's what Antifa is ultimately calling for. Only their opinion counts.
We'll become a nation, if one at all, of ignorant fools and self-righteous bigots, anarchists, racists and so on. Antifa is made up largely of spoiled brats indoctrinated in the universities they attend by radical, left-wing socialists who think the United States' political and economic systems suck. They (Antifa and their professors) believe in European models of socialism, the collectivism of contemporary Russia, the dictatorship of the proletariat and more. Stand up against them, particularly in the 2020 election. Preserve your way of life and keep your taxes low, where they are now.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.