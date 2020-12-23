Pete Buttigieg was nominated for secretary of transportation Dec. 16. I watched part of his acceptance speech following being nominated.
Personally, I am struggling to see the expertise in transportation that Buttigieg brings to the new administration. He is a former mayor of South Bend, Ind. South Bend is the fourth-largest city in Indiana – a state not known for large cities. Also, if I remember correctly during the Democrats' debates of 2019-20 he received much criticism from fellow Democrats as to the job he did as mayor. Many think South Bend was not served well with Buttigieg as mayor. But we are to have complete confidence that he will oversee the vast transportation system of our United States well.
Also, our current transportation secretary is Elaine Chao. Does anyone remember her acceptance speech in 2016? I don't believe there was one – not broadcast on the national news channels. For the past four years, most didn't know or care who our transportation secretary was. They exist and labor in almost obscurity. This is probably true of most presidents' Cabinet selections.
So now we must ask why this former mayor of a medium city in the middle of farm country is being put in the national spotlight. Why is the national media giving such attention to our new (nominated) secretary of transportation? There must be something else going on here. Stay tuned and watch carefully.
Robert Sochor
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.