The late U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Victor Herbert Strahm, a Bowling Green native, was enshrined in the 2019 Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Lexington on Nov. 16.
I had the honor of presenting Gen. Strahm to the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame. I am also one of the authors – along with Mrs. Mary Lucas and Mr. Jonathan Jeffrey – of the book, "That Perfect Feeling in the Air, The Life of Brigadier General Victor H. Strahm."
Following the presentation, a Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame plaque and medallion was presented to Mrs. Lucas in recognition of Gen. Strahm's outstanding contributions to aviation. Mr. Jeffrey and myself joined Mrs. Lucas on stage in accepting these awards.
There were more than 200 people in attendance, including a representation from Bowling Green's Aviation Heritage Park, at the formal ceremony where the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Kentuckians who have made significant contributions to the fields of aviation and aerospace.
Victor Strahm was a flying Ace in World War I, a stunt pilot and test pilot in the 1920s and 1930s, and later became chief of staff for the U.S. 9th Air Force during World War II, where he served in North Africa and finally in England, where he was instrumental in helping plan for the tactical air support for the upcoming Normandy invasion.
Following WWII, Strahm was important in the planning for the new Strategic Air Command and later the Air Defense Command.
Brig. Gen. Victor H. Strahm died May 11, 1957, following a three-week coma. He is buried in Shreveport, La.
On Oct. 19, 2012, Strahm was inducted into the Western Kentucky University Hall of Distinguished Alumni.
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gilbert Calhoun
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.