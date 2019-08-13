Although I’m a huge Second Amendment supporter and would never advocate government confiscation of any gun, President Donald Trump has this one right. It is not the weapon that kills, it is the mentally deranged individual behind it. Stronger laws need to be passed prohibiting a person who is mentally unstable from possessing or purchasing a firearm.
It should not matter who you are, whether an elected official, a veteran who has or claims to have PTSD, or especially a law enforcement officer. PTSD, just like narcissistic behavior disorder, egomaniacs, psychopaths, etc., are all mental illnesses and those individuals should not be allowed to purchase or possess a gun.
The firearms of a mentally ill individual should be confiscated and given to other relatives. Even though I despise any new gun control measures, and applaud Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin for signing the law to legally allow concealed carry, the safety of myself and my family come first and foremost in this case.
Ron Ford
Woodburn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.