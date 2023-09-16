"Conservatives Fuel Fight for School Choice" in the Aug. 24 edition reported on area conservatives meeting to strategize how to get our legislature to change how private schools are funded.
The idea is to give parents more choices in where their children attend school and more voice in curriculum. The discussion fails to address how taking funding from public schools is the solution. Common sense and statistics tell us public schools, especially those in poorer districts, are struggling for enough funding now.
These folks always seem to gloss over the fact that local school board members are elected by the community and are the parents' representatives to decide how schools are run.
Plus many schools have site-based councils with actual parents having input. They address questions regarding how lower income children will have access to more affluent private schools with vouchers, but what they fail to say is private schools can easily raise tuition rates beyond the voucher limit to exclude undesirables.
They also mention scholarships. I can foresee these going to talented athletes from poorer schools. Public schools have been the backbone of our education system and produced many highly successful students over the decades. I for one, do not want to see my tax dollars going to fund private parochial schools. Parents who can afford to send their children to private schools and those who sacrifice to afford it have that right. Many private schools are sponsored by churches.
There is a slippery slope where those institutions might require adhering to their religious doctrine as a requirement for attendance. Public schools have their problems and issues, but taking funding from them is not a sound policy.