Team Trump is America’s winning team
I’ve read a lot of low-IQ liberal letters to the editor, but supposed Republican Larry Caillouet put them all to shame May 17.
He claims President Donald Trump is “destroying” the Republican Party. Well, he’s right. The old establishment that bows to Democrats, the media and lets other countries take advantage of us is gone. Trump has something no other recent president had: backbone! Whether you like how he talks or tweets is irrelevant. He made promises in 2016 and he has delivered.
Mr. Caillouet, I don’t believe you are a lifelong Republican. But if you are, may I ask why you would vote for a socialist? Since Joe Biden is a puppet candidate incapable of finishing a sentence without a gaffe, he would simply be the figurehead of the new socialist party. Mr. Caillouet, are you now for murdering babies? Are you against God’s word and for same-sex marriage? Are you for the Green New Deal? Are you for taxing the life out of small businesses? Are you for open borders? Are you for the old trade deals that benefit China, Europe, Mexico and Canada? Are you for being bullied by North Korea and Iran?
If you vote for Biden, then you’re a loser, sir. I’m used to winning, so I’ll stay on Team Trump, aka Team USA. When was the last time you heard a “USA” chant at a Democratic rally?
Mr. Caillouet, you join the ranks of Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake, Paul Ryan, the late John McCain and all the other establishment Never Trumpers. Since Trump’s election, I’ve noticed tougher senators and representatives with more fight, passion and integrity. Trump has rubbed off on them.
Maybe some of Biden’s “integrity and dignity” will rub off on you, sir. What a joke! Quid pro quo Joe, the sexual harasser.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.