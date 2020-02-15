Phil Mitchell is due a few corrections himself ("Previous letter full of misinformation," Mailbox, Jan. 31).
You said God made us stewards of the earth. Good to know you're a Christian. So let’s obey all the Bible, not just convenient verses. Your party supports “killing” babies under the guise of freedom of choice. Remember “thou shall not kill”? Look at your party's stance on gay marriage. Read Leviticus 18:22! I’ve already proven you hypocritical. But let’s continue. The tariffs and trade wars have made China play fair. Would you continue to allow China abuse us as your heroes Obama and Clinton allowed? Clinton’s NAFTA sent thousands of jobs overseas! Thanks to President Trump, China has renegotiated their trade stance and NAFTA is a failed deal of the past. We now have the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. This is how Mexico will pay for the wall.
I see you are concerned about Trump's 3 trillion added to the deficit. Didn’t see you complain about Obama’s 10 trillion, primarily bailouts for big business and welfare. Trump's was mostly rebuilding the military after Obama depleted it.
I see that Fox News bothers you. You liberal-socialists have every pathetic channel spewing your propaganda. Can’t conservatives have one right-leaning channel? I’ll bet you now like Mitt Romney. It’s funny how Democrats hated him in 2012 but love him now because he opposed Trump. I’ll bet you think the Democratic impeachment lawyers were so intelligent speaking of the founders. The left is as interested in the founders' intentions as Trump is in going camping with Hillary Clinton. The left wants to eliminate the Electoral College, freedom of speech and the Second amendment.
Sounds like you would rather have Trump fail than America win. But America is winning, and by default so are you. You must hate it!
I’m proud to be on the winning team.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.