The recent announcement that students attending Warren County schools this fall will be required to wear masks for most of the day is something that parents and government officials should be very concerned about. Surgical-type masks are clearly appropriate as personal protective equipment in certain short-term situations, such as when medical professionals are working in controlled environments where there is a high probability of pathogenic transfer between individuals. These contacts are typically comparatively short or of limited duration, such as during a surgery or medical procedure or examination.
The masks are neither designed nor intended to be worn for extended periods of time, certainly not for hours every day. Parents should be concerned about potential unknown consequences of mandatory mask-wearing. It is a fact that many of these masks get wet after wearing them for a while. Is it a reasonable assumption that a warm, wet mask worn directly across the mouth and nose for long periods of time might become a breeding ground for other germs and pathogens? Do any of these masks reduce the proper exchange of oxygen and C02 on the developing kids bodies? The masks themselves are useless if they are not handled carefully and correctly while putting them on, removing them, adjusting them, etc. Where will potentially contaminated masks be kept during lunch, or during so-called "mask-breaks" which are apparently going to be included in the system. Contaminated masks can easily cross-contaminate other surfaces. Can we trust a second grader to be able to follow a hygiene regimen to properly use the masks? Will the kids wear a new clean mask every day? Perhaps we should wait until there is some scientific data that confirms the safety of long-term mask use before mandating their use, especially for our children.
Lee Banks
Bowling Green
Mr. Banks, You are on track with your comments. My wife just had open heart surgery and on her last day in the hospital the nurse took her oxygen levels. My wife was wearing a mask. The nurse replied her oxygen levels were about 87% and low. She said remove your mask. The new test for oxygen jumped 10% to 97% and acceptable. Think of how many people with health issues are going to suffer because of this ridiculous mandate to wear masks at all times. In hot weather this will only increase the stress on people, much less the elderly. Thanks
