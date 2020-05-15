I have been encouraged to see many people think of others during our recent pandemic with acts of selfless service by many of our essential workers, health care workers and citizens.
While some people may disagree with the recent lockdown and social distancing, we have a responsibility to protect the health of our own citizens. Our own governor’s daily press conferences are refreshing to watch compared to our own president during his daily briefings. The statements made by our own president at his press conferences have been unbecoming of a president.
It was also disappointing to watch U.S. Sen. Rand Paul during the Senate hearings with Dr. Anthony Fauci when, after the hearing was over, Paul said “I think New York City would have lost the same amount of people whether we did anything or not ... a lot of what happens with the virus is independent of what the government does.” This is simply not true, as government actions by individual states have ended up saving many lives with lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders.
While we have a responsibility to gradually reopen our economy, we must do so in a safe way that protects our people and saves the lives of our citizens. As an independent registered voter, I am grateful for leaders in our country found on both sides of the political spectrum like Gov. Andy Beshear (Democrat) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Republican) who both lead with empathy, compassion, humility, facts and common sense when it comes to the protection of our citizens.
Real leaders are quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger as true wisdom is pure, peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy, impartial and sincere.
I am thankful that we still have people that display qualities that bring out the best in people.
Dennis Jenkins
Bowling Green
