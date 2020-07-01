I write this letter to share a different perspective on racial matters compared to liberals. First of all, no one knows what it’s like to be a white male in America except a white male.
Therefore, let me share some insight. You are looked at by liberals as racist. If you are not racist but are constantly labeled one, then you start to take the liberal less serious as a person. Hence liberals have no credibility in society. Secondly, this white privilege that liberals push is BOGUS.
I’ve never been given a loan and the banker said “white brotherhood.” I have NEVER been pulled over by a cop and been told “go ahead my white brother.” I’ve never been given a job and been told “let’s keep black people down.” I’m sick of being called a racist because I view anarchist thugs who burn buildings and destroy statues as criminals and not protesters.
I’m sick of being called racist for saying cops are good but there exists only a minute fraction of bad ones. I will never apologize or bow to anyone for being who GOD made me. Neither should black people, or Hispanics. We are all unique in our own way. So Aaron Hughey can put his “white privilege” theory in a pipe and smoke it. No one should be treated badly due to their race. But let’s examine closely if it’s racism or time to look in the mirror. Had George Floyd been white, it would have never made the news. Had the officer who killed him been black, it would have never made the news. Racism is a liberal tool constantly being perpetuated by the left to gain votes and ultimately power.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
The real racists of America, the ones who practice racism openly and institutionalize racism, also known as liberals/Democrats will now come for you for daring to state the truth.
