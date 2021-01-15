The Daily News has never been more correct than when it predicted that “the show in the Capitol on (Jan. 6) will probably be ugly and frustrating, but it will ultimately end in the correct outcome for our nation and our democracy.”
Ugly and frustrating was a huge understatement, but correct outcome is exactly right.
It was the correct outcome not because the “correct” candidate was certified but because the correct process was followed. Votes were cast by the citizens, certified by the states (with one or even two recounts in some states) and counted by the assembled Congress. The silly objections and posturing by congressmen and senators was only political theatre much like a dog that barks for no real reason other than to convince its owners that it is on the job and deserves its feeding. It was an embarrassment to the Republican Party, and worse than that, an embarrassment to the Republic before the eyes of the world.
Were these men and women always so naïve and silly as to believe and even participate in the rantings of a delusional would-be monarch? If so, I don’t remember it. And that’s a reason to have hope for the nation’s future.
With the Mad King out of office, removed from his bully pulpit, silenced on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and thoroughly discredited by exposing his naked motives for all to see, there is hope for this nation to recover the aspirations expressed in our Pledge of Allegiance: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Larry Caillouet
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.