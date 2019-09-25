Democrats are babbling idiots.
Seems like the only word they know is impeachment, which is going nowhere.
I really hope the voters are seeing just how big of idiots they are, after watching the Democrat debate Sept. 12. It looked like "Saturday Night Live." They all looked like babbling idiots. Boy, I'll tell you one thing: If this is all they can find to run against President Donald Trump, they are a bunch of clowns. Trump will eat them alive. Kamala Harris is the biggest fake I've seen, and Andrew Yang is just plain nuts.
Beto O'Rourke needs to tie his arms down, that way he can't talk. What a "puke" Joe Biden, don't know where he's at from one minute to the next, Elizabeth Warren is just a good-for-nothing idiot. The only one that can talk with a little sense is Cory Booker, and he has no chance at all.
So now I'm talking to the voters. Let's all vote for Trump and keep this economy going strong, and if you Democrats got any smarts at all (probably not) they will also vote for Trump. If I remember, Democrats only got 15 percent of votes in 2016 here in Kentucky, so come on over to the winning team.
Joe Rozelle
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.