Last week, my best friend's aunt died of COVID-19 in Iowa. She suffered terribly for almost two weeks.
She was older and had pre-existing conditions, but death by COVID wasn't inevitable. The nursing home in which she lived is quite isolated, so she must have been infected by somebody who had contact with the outside world. Perhaps that person rejects mask use because it infringes on their freedom. Perhaps that person wanted to go to the bar and decided the crowds were worth the risk.
Perhaps that person just doesn't think about anybody besides himself. All I know is my friend's aunt has no more freedom and her husband can never again look upon her face.
Please be careful: Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands. The aunt you save by doing so might just be your own.
Alex Poole
Bowling Green
