I agree with the editorial from the Sunday Sept. 20 newspaper regarding ethical violations by city employees and elected officials. I too believe that these individuals, if found guilty of illegal or unethical behavior should be required to pay for all legal fees incurred. If I during the course of my career, had committed any acts that were considered unethical or even worse illegal, I cannot imagine that anyone else would be paying for my defense. I also do not understand why our Ethics Board even feels the need to consult expensive outside counsel. I would think that their purpose is to make rulings as to whether ethics codes have been violated, and following their ruling, to set appropriate fines, etc.
Sandy Stahl
Bowling Green
