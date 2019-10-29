I am so tired of Gov. Matt Bevin and his cronies with their political commercials.
They say Mexican meth is coming into Kentucky. Meth dealers make their own. It is a huge problem, they don't need any help from Mexico. Bevin hypes tobacco and coal. We need 21st-century businesses in Kentucky, not past glories.
Democratic candidate Andy Beshear isn't an abortionist, he's pro-choice, which is what most Americans are. We need a new political future with fully funded teachers pensions, higher-paid teachers, police and firemen, so they stay in their field.
It's time for change in Kentucky. We need to look to the future, not the past.
Jessica Lehnhert
Bowling Green
