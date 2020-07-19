Concerning the letter "How to know if you have privilege" by Aaron Hughey on June 28: I am an old white guy. Because of recent current events I have learned for the first time in my life what the communities of color have been going through on a daily basis.
I did not know they were harassed for walking, driving, skipping, birdwatching, sleeping in their own bed, or shopping, for starters, whether child, man or woman and that each one endures and expects these horrors for tomorrow because the white class is consistent with hate. Those of color are without hope of these horrors ever ending or that their white brothers and sisters will ever care.
Neither I nor my children have ever experienced these things, we are white enough. Every non-white person I have asked tells me these horror stories and they are unbelievable to me and I have only heard a small fraction of them and I am not living with the daily terror for generations. Their outrage seems far overdue to me and I admire the love the communities of color bring to my life in spite of it all. I read police officers deserve our respect of June 17 and of course agree because I have always been treated respectfully by them, but I am white. Life for me has been great. But, if I was not white, would I have lived that nightmare? The problem that I am only beginning to see has nothing at all to do with the disrespect of good police people and everything to do with the ignorance of those of my own class.
Wake up people. This must stop. You can't hate one person and not hate every person.
Jeffrey Strong
Glasgow
