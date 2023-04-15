I don't want your guns. Keep your hunting guns and your handguns. But, give up your assault rifles. All guns can kill, but assault rifles were created specifically to kill people.
Assault rifles were banned in this country for several years and no one came after your other guns. So, if that's your argument, it is not based on facts or experience.
I watched a young girl testify before Congress after she had been in a school shooting. She was 8 years old. She explained how she took the blood from her best friend and smeared it on herself and pretended to be dead. Her best friend lay dead beside her.
A terrible story, but when the camera panned to members of Congress listening, it was even worse. Several individuals were yawning. Several were casually flipping through their phones. Several were chatting with others, completely ignoring the description of an event that will haunt this little girl for the rest of her life.
Many polls indicate the majority of Americans want assault rifles banned in our country. So, if your argument is that your base wants assault rifles, that's not true.
Be honest with us — the people you are supposed to represent — until we can raise enough money to buy your support you will continue to support the use of these guns to kill us.
When there is a school shooting and small, fragile bodies are laying in pools of blood, with their heads shattered beyond recognition, you are to blame. Science can identify the bloody masses using DNA so parents can be given a bag of remains to bury.
If members of your base are screaming for assault rifles, ignore them. More of your supporters are for banning assault rifles. We just don't have enough money to get you to care.