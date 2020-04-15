On March 23, I wrote regarding the COVID-19 illnesses that it was not a real pandemic, but in my words a panic-demic. There was far more to this frenzy than usual, considering we currently have 24,000 deaths to flu types in the U.S. and 126 deaths to flu or flu complications in Kentucky alone. Compare this to current death reporting of COVID-19 of more than 22,000 nationally, according to the CDC, with 115 deaths in Kentucky (as of Tuesday). I continue to stand by this analysis and reject the cult of public safety.
The normal enthusiasm to report on this by the leftist media, who have been better apologists for China than the Chinese, is quite obvious. That the Democrats, whose motto is “never let a crisis go to waste” has been front and center in all of this, proposing trillions of dollars for their agendas and crony pet projects. All with the goal of increasing their political power, maintaining or initiating their crazy agendas, damaging President Donald Trump and the masses that support him and spreading terror across the country. The actual problem be damned!
Here was the real target by our enemies as previously named: A loss of one-third of the GDP, 17 million people unemployed and climbing, money being printed at a rate never seen and bound to cause some serious inflation. The incomes and savings of many Americans will be lost or significantly damaged. And finally, the freedom of living life and providing for yourself and family as you see fit. So here is the real crisis and pandemic: to hell with the “new normal” currently espoused and last used daily by the Obama administration. It’s time to dump this phobia and get on with living. And to hell with the Chinese and the Democratic Party, the real disease afflicting us.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green
I'm glad to see so many people angry at the situation and agreeing with me on this ridiculous situation brought on from the left. This has no more impact or less than the common flu types but has been turned into a political weapon. Thank you!
