A few weeks ago our local enlightened one (Aaron Hughey) wrote a letter asking where are the great leaders.
Maybe I can help further his enlightenment. Today’s universities don’t create leaders anymore. Today’s college education is an indoctrination into liberal ideology. Today’s students are taught to be snowflakes, pansies, protesters and anarchists. They are handled like third graders, sheltering them from conservative thought and even providing safe spaces when exposed to conservative ideas. They were even offered therapy dogs after Donald Trump won in 2016. Today’s students are for "Medicare for All," forgiving all student loans and the Green New Deal.
Today’s students are taught a man can become a woman and vice versa. Today’s students are anti-Christian, totally disregarding the Bible and accepting immoral lifestyles such as homosexuality. Read Leviticus 18:22! Today’s college students are all for abortion by the thousands but will protest like hell if a Palestinian child is killed by an Israeli bomb in retaliation.
Today’s students believe that global warming will destroy the earth in 12 years, totally ignoring the fact that God is in control of all things concerning man.
Today’s students are for reparations for blacks and are taught that all evil comes from straight, white, Christian males. I could go on and on, but leaders must begin by being taught Christian principles and knowing right from wrong.
God bless America.
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
