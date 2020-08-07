Too many missing out
on essential broadband
While I sincerely appreciate the efforts of WRECC and NCTC to extend high-speed broadband to the Boyce community and part of the Alvaton community, there are still large parts of Warren County that regrettably doesn’t have high-speed internet!
I live on the Claypool-Alvaton Road in the Alvaton community that is not served by any high-speed internet carrier. But I don’t really matter! I am a 78-year-old Vietnam Veteran that can cope without any internet service except a “hotspot” that works very slow.
But here we are in the COVID crisis that prevents life we love as “normal” from happening! So how are those young people who live where there is no high-speed internet going to keep up with their peers in school assignments in their home setting!
I have written many letters on this subject over the past five years since I moved to this most progressive county to be closer to our children and grandchildren.
My oldest son lives in Allen County and recently when my wife of 53 years passed away, I found that all insurance companies, medical equipment companies etc., prefer to do business via fax or “on the internet.” So I made frequent trips to Allen County where the entire county has high-speed internet to change beneficiaries, file claims, etc.
I agree with State Rep. Patti Minter who stated in the Daily News recently that “high-speed internet is a basic right”! Sadly, approximately one third of us do not enjoy that right!
David A Wiles
Bowling Green
